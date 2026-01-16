AEW's Brody King Teaming With Headlocked Comics To Help Families Impacted By ICE Raids

Former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champion, Brody King, will be featured once more as part of Michael Kingston's charity cause.

Kingston, the critically-acclaimed creative force behind Headlocked Comics, has announced a new charity drive comic that will showcase King through illustrator Daniel Warren Johnson's visions. This follows after a highly successful buyout of his "Tales From The Road" comic at the 2025 San Diego Comic Convention last July, that featured an exclusively illustrated cover of King wearing an "Abolish ICE" t-shirt, similar to the one he wore in his multi-man tag team match at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" last June. To their surprise, last year's comic sold out immediately and raised $4,000 to the Local Hearts Foundation, an organization that helps families who were affected by the Los Angeles ICE raids.

With the same intent in mind, proceeds for this upcoming release will go to the Minnesota Immigrant Resource Action Committee that provides essential services to families during this challenging time. The limited-edition book will feature three different covers to choose from of King's Tales from the Road story, "Hardcore." Options of autographs from both King and Kingston are available. All three variations are available to purchase now on their website, with variants limited to one per person. These comics are expected to be shipped out sometime in mid-March.