New TNA Star BDE Reflects On Signing With Company

TNA Wrestling has undergone some unique changes over the last year, and the company recently signed a unique addition to its roster, Brandon Collymore, better known in the ring and online as BDE. The 26-year-old is a popular streamer with almost 1.5 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. TNA announced BDE, who already has over 20 matches under his belt, was signed to the company on January 6. The star sat down with The Sportster after his signing to offer his thoughts on the future. He called signing with TNA a "dream come true."

"It's kind of cool that this is happening on the week of my one-year wrestling anniversary," BDE said. "I started wrestling, or I had my first match, on January 9 in 2025. So, for this to all come full circle around the same time is really cool."

BDE has wrestled 23 matches so far, including five for TNA. He entered the Call Your Shot gauntlet, ultimately won by Frankie Kazarian and Nic Nemeth, in October, and a number one contender's 20-man battle royal in December, won by Bear Bronson. His most recent match came in a mixed-tag win on "iMPACT's" Christmas special. He said everyone has been very nice, offering him advise and wisdom.

"To be joining the roster around this time is truly special and I do not take it for granted," he said. "I'm not going to lie, it took a bit for it to settle in. I don't think it's kicked in all the way yet, honestly. As soon as I signed it and I got it back, I'm like jumping for joy... It happened like right before Christmas, too, so a little nice early Christmas present."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sportster and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.