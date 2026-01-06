TNA Wrestling Announces Signing Of YouTube Streamer BDE

Only a little more than a week remains before TNA makes their big debut on AMC, and many have been wondering what the promotion will be doing now that they have a new source of money. In a not so surprising twist, TNA is putting the money towards their roster, only in this case its to bring in a new talent. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, TNA announced that they had signed YouTube streamer BDE. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Described by TNA as a wrestling fan since the age of 9, BDE started making video content at the age of 14, and has since seen his YouTube channel draw 1.46 million subscribers. BDE's channel focuses almost exclusively on him giving analysis for WWE related content, with his most recent video discussing John Cena tapping out to GUNTHER during Cena's last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

According to TNA, BDE began training to become a wrestler in 2019, but wound up delaying his training after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Four years later, he resumed training before making his wrestling debut for indie promotion The Wrestling Revolver in January 2025, losing a No DQ match to TNA star AJ Francis. He has continued to wrestle regularly for Revolver since then, while also working one show for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion in July.

TNA and BDE first collaborated back in October, when he took part in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory, ultimately coming up short. He has since worked four matches for the promotion, including a singles matches against Francis at TNA Turning Point in November.