CM Punk Episode Rumored To Headline New Season Of WWE Documentary Series

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk may not be keen on "WWE Unreal" on Netflix, but he's reportedly set to be the subject of another WWE documentary series. According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, in additional to new seasons of "WWE: Rivals" and "WWE LFG," the A&E "WWE Biography" series is set to return, and Punk is among the talent rumored to be subjects.

Wrestlevotes noted that WWE formerly produced most of its own documentaries, but reached an advanced rights fee deal with A&E to take over many of them. WWE and A&E expanded their multi-year partnership for original programming in March 2022, which was when "WWE: Rivals" was first announced. In a press release at the time, it was revealed that "Biography: WWE Legends" drove the "Biography" series to become A&E's most-watched series of the year.

WWE announced its slate of A&E programming for 2025 on January 27 on its official website. It noted that over 180 hours of content were set to air over the next three years, bringing the current deal through 2027.

Punk was heavily featured on the first series of "WWE Unreal," which showed the lead-up to the "WWE Raw" Netflix premiere, as well as the road to WrestleMania through the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. The champion recently revealed that he did not sit down for any interviews on the upcoming season two of "Unreal," though he said he wasn't sure if he's in the show or not, as there are always cameras around him. Further details of Punk's possible involvement on "WWE Biography" weren't immediately available, and WWE has yet to officially announce the return of the series.