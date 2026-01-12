CM Punk Doesn't Know If He's In WWE Unreal Season 2

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has spoken candidly about Netflix's "Unreal" series ahead of its second season and is unsure whether he will be part of it this year.

"Unreal" showcases the behind-the-scenes aspects of WWE and its wrestlers, and with season 2 set to air on January 20, Punk has discussed whether he is in the show this year.

"I know they were asking me to do an interview for it and they were like, 'We're going to do the interview here.' And I kept saying, 'No, no, no. I'm not going to. You got to do it here. I can do it here.' And we never did the interview. So, I don't know if that means I'm not in it, but I also — like there's a camera in my face everywhere I go. So, I'm sure I'll pop up," he said on "Notsam Wrestling."

Punk, an old-school wrestler and fan who has tried to keep kayfabe alive, understands that having cameras behind the scenes is a reality of modern wrestling, even though he isn't fond of it, much like veterans like Bully Ray. However, he isn't forced to be on camera all the time and has ways to avoid the "Unreal" cameras, which his rival Seth Rollins has also figured out.

"It's the reality of the world that I work in. I know me — I share the sentiment with a few guys on the roster. I'm not super thrilled about it, but if I don't want them to shoot something, I just go, 'Don't shoot it.'"

Punk added, though, that he liked the first season of "Unreal" as he feels it showed the human side of a few WWE stars, like Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Season 2 of "Unreal" will revolve around Naomi, Seth Rollins, and R-Truth, to name a few.