AEW's Kota Ibushi Vows To Return In 2026

Injuries in professional wrestling are not uncommon, but it seems that Kota Ibushi has taken more trips to the doctor's office than his colleagues. Despite his recent history of long-term injuries, however, Ibushi is far from done with the ring — not when his former Golden Lovers teammate and friend Kenny Omega is being terrorized by the Don Callis Family.

After sustaining a broken leg in October, Ibushi made his first wrestling broadcast appearance at Hiroshi Tanahashi's farewell match, where he stood alongside Omega on the Tokyo Dome ramp. He took to Instagram shortly after the event to reaffirm his loyalty to Omega, and promise an in-ring return within the year in order to even the odds against the Don Callis Family.

"There's no guarantee, but medically, I have one year and nine months left. I'll cure you in nine unnecessary months! That means I'll be back in 2026," Ibushi promised.

He went on to directly address the Don Callis Family, who he called "bald guys that...have no chance of winning." He wrapped up his statement by promising a 2026 comeback — this time, to AEW CEO Tony Khan. As of writing, Ibushi's post has garnered approximately 6,500 likes.

Fans gathered under injured star's post to wish him well, and to caution him against a rushed recovery. Others applauded his English — something Ibushi acknowledged was lacking in his post — and many more expressed their eagerness for his return.

While reports are divided regarding the exact specifications of Ibushi's recent injury, the consensus is that the Japanese star suffered a severely broken leg, to the degree that it required surgery. Ibushi underwent treatment quickly after sustaining the injury, and has been optimistic about his recovery time. Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, pointed out Ibushi's severe limping during his recent NJPW appearance, and cast doubt on Ibushi's hopeful nine-month recovery timeline.