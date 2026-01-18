The Opps Lose AEW Trios Titles, Following Powerhouse Hobbs Departure

On last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," "Hangman" Adam Page vowed to take everything from his foe, Samoa Joe. Now coming out of "AEW Collision" on January 17, he is one step closer to doing so.

With Joe already void of the AEW World Championship following Worlds End, Page's next stop took him to the AEW World Trios Championships, held by Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps. Alongside JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey), Page challenged The Opps for the respective titles in the main event of "Collision."

In the match's closing moments, The Opps seemed poised for victory when Shibata trapped Page in a sleeper hold, Joe cinched in the Coquina Clutch on Bailey, and Hobbs lined up Knight for a spinebuster. When Hobbs raised Knight into the air, however, Knight floated over and into a roll-up that kept Hobbs down for the three count. As such, JetSpeed and Page were crowned as the brand new AEW Trios Champions.

On the heels of his title match-winning pinfall, Knight will pivot his attention to former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, whom he will take on in singles action on the next edition of "Dynamite." Meanwhile, Hobbs has exited AEW, with WWE reportedly set as his next destination.

Hobbs' AEW contract was said to have expired at midnight on January 14, meaning "Collision" (initially taped on January 14) marked his last appearance for the company for now. As of this writing, it is unclear if or how AEW will address Hobbs' departure in storyline.