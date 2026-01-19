AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/14/2026

To kickoff 2026, "AEW Dynamite" pulled in 516,000 viewers on the January 7 edition of the show, having bounced back after drawing below 400,000 viewers on New Year's Eve. Over the past few months, "Dynamite" has often struggled to grow its audience after a strong week, but last Wednesday's episode marked the highest number that the show has recorded since November 12.

According to Wrestlenomics and PWTorch, "Dynamite" averaged 526,000 viewers and posted 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 2%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even from last Wednesday. "Dynamite" also managed to increase its viewership despite facing stiff competition from seven NBA games and 12 college basketball games on the night. Overall, AEW's flagship show on Wednesdays has improved its average viewership by 11% over the past four weeks.

Although "Dynamite" has drawn over 500,000 viewers in two consecutive weeks, the program's totals have decreased by 17% since this time last year. What's more concerning is "Dynamite's" decline in the 18-49 demo, which has plummeted by 53% since January 2025. However, the same cannot be said for the show's recent ticket sales, which have improved by 13% this month compared to last winter.

This upcoming Wednesday, AEW will look to capitalize on its numbers from last week when "Dynamite" presents two high-profile matches in the form of Swerve Strickland versus Kevin Knight, and Samoa Joe versus Mike Bailey. In addition, with AEW Revolution on the horizon, hopefully "Dynamite" will be able to work its way back to the 550,000 viewer threshold with the event being one of the promotion's biggest pay-per-views of the calendar year.