AEW Announces Location & Date For Revolution 2026

Even though it's still 2025, it isn't too early to begin thinking about AEW's first PPV of 2026, Revolution. The event has traditionally kicked off AEW's PPV schedule every March since the inaugural Revolution in 2020, and that will be the case once again come next year. In fact, it appears many things about AEW Revolution 2026 will be similar to AEW Revolution 2025.

In an exclusive interview with The Sporting Tribute, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed that AEW Revolution will be taking place on March 15 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. If that sounds familiar to fans, that's because last year's Revolution also took place at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings. The March 15 date represents the latest AEW has run the event, having traditionally done so the first week of March.

"It's one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year," Khan said in the interview. "With AEW, we set a really high standard. We always put on great pay per views and Revolution in particular, has such a great reputation for being a tremendous event year in year out. So you can bet this will be very worthwhile."

Khan also revealed that tickets were set to go on sale in two weeks time on December 15, though a pre-sale will occur from December 9 through December 14. With Worlds End still to come and the Continental Classic still ongoing, Khan didn't speak to what plans could be in store for Revolution, though he admitted that "the gears in his head are already churning" regarding potential ideas.

He'll have his work cut out for him to top the last two AEW Revolution events. The 2024 edition featured Sting's retirement match in Greensboro, North Carolina, while 2025 featured the conclusion of the rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May, with Storm defeating May in a bloody Hollywood Ending match to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.