EC3 Says He Left NWA Because He Didn't 'Trust' The Company To Tell His Story

Nothing tastes sweeter to any wrestler in this industry than becoming a free agent, especially when the clock strikes midnight on January 1. For a top player like former NWA star, Ethan Carter III (EC3), free agency is how his 2026 started. From two runs in WWE, to TNA, to ROH, and then NWA, he has carried some of the most prestigious titles those companies have to offer. But, as he used to say, you can't evolve if you don't "control your narrative." When speaking with TMZ's "Inside The Ring," the newest free agent explained why he chose to leave NWA.

"I'm almost at a point where I got a couple years left, where I'm going to be at a super high level, and I didn't trust telling my story there," he said.

Despite offers to remain there, the former World's Heavyweight Champion believes in the proverb that "the grass is always greener on the other side." As far as where the "Top 1%" train will arrive to next, that remains to be seen.

"I don't chase three letter brands, man," the former National Champion replied when asked if he would like to return to TNA despite multiple video teases that he might. "I chase moments...For NWA, it's like my time, it kind of ran its course. Grateful for it. Proud of what I did. Proud of the guys I was able to bring in...I operate best in environments where I see the standards in how I want the product to be portrayed. And I'm a big culture guy, and I don't think I can do anything to add to that culture anymore."

Acknowledging what a good run he had within his four year tenure in NWA, including a championship run for over a year, with 80 title defenses, EC3 wouldn't mind venturing out into new and unfamiliar territory, like AEW, should the opportunity present itself. But like he said, he doesn't chase three letter brands anymore; they have to come chase him.

"If they had any courage, throw me in the mix, and just watch the place explode," he challenged. "Let's stop the 15, 20-minute, 50-minute, come on. Give me five minute get over with a local, and I'll have that place throwing p*** at me."

