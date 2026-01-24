WWE's Bruce Prichard Pushes Back On His 'Yes Man' Image

After his days as Brother Love came to an end, Bruce Prichard transitioned into being one of WWE's most trusted road agents and writers before eventually becoming an executive director. However, as Prichard worked his way up the ladder, he started to earn the reputation of being Vince McMahon's "Yes Man," having played a major role in agreeing with the former Chairman's ideas and booking decisions regardless of his own opinion of them. Although he no longer works for McMahon now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is WWE's Head Of Creative, Prichard recently addressed the claims of being a "Yes Man," explaining on "Something To Wrestle" that he was the opposite of everybody's perception of him in his backstage role.

"The one thing that always used to tickle Vince so much was the, 'Bruce is a Yes Man,'" he stated. "I was the one that always told him no. I was the one that argued with him in private and would argue and fight for a point. When we left that room, we were in unison."

Despite many fans still believing that Prichard was a "Yes Man," other legends have defended the 62-year-old regarding the claim, including Gerald Briscoe, who admitted that McMahon did have many compliant followers, but stated that Prichard was never one of them. That said, other former WWE talent share a different perspective, with Jerry Jarrett insisting that Prichard would approve of McMahon's ideas and demands "ad nauseam."

