Tony Schiavone Wishes AEW Commentary Team Called Famous WrestleMania Match

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has called some of the most iconic matches in professional wrestling history, with Sting versus Ric Flair and "Hangman" Adam Page versus Kenny Omega being near the top of the list, but there's one WWE matchup he always wished to be ringside for.

Speaking on "What Happened When," Schiavone explained that he would've wanted to be on the commentary desk for one of the most high-profile WrestleMania matches in history, and revealed who his dream commentary partners would've been for the contest.

"It may have been [Hulk] Hogan and The Rock at WrestleMania. I just think that the fan response to that was incredible and I would have done it with Excalibur and JR. I think Nigel. I better say Nigel [Mcguinness]. It gets back to him, he'll get p***ed off at me."

Over the past six years, Schiavone has worked alongside both Excalibur and Mcguinness on AEW's broadcast table, while Jim Ross acted as a mentor to him during the late 1980s when the former WCW play-by-play commentator was first breaking into the professional wrestling business. In addition to wanting to be on the headset for Hogan versus The Rock at WrestleMania 18, Schiavone has also stated that his dream match to call would be AEW's Kenny Omega against WWE Hall Of Famer, Ricky Steamboat.

