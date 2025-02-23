Tony Schiavone's Ultimate Dream Match Involves An AEW Top Guy & A WWE Hall Of Famer

With a broadcasting career dating back to the 1980s, Tony Schiavone has had the opportunity to work with pro wrestling's biggest stars of the past and present. On a recent episode of "What Happened When," the All Elite Wrestling commentator revealed that his ultimate dream match combines both of those elements as it would pit a current top star in AEW against a decorated WWE Hall of Famer.

"I've mentioned this before, maybe not here, but [the dream match] would be Ricky Steamboat against Kenny Omega," Schiavone said. "... Kenny Omega is one of the greatest I've ever watched." While he considers Omega one of wrestling's best talents, Schiavone noted that he believes "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson to be the greatest performer of all-time.

Most recently, Kenny Omega teamed with "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay in a successful effort over The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Last month, the former AEW World Champion returned to competition for a singles match against Gabe Kidd at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, which emanated from Tokyo, Japan.

Steamboat, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, initially retired from pro wrestling in 1994, but later returned to in-ring action as a part of a 2009 WWE storyline with Chris Jericho. During this time, "The Dragon" also faced Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on various WWE live events. Most recently, he teamed with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" event in November 2022.