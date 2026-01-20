Former AEW Star Saraya Reveals New Year's Resolution

Although former WWE and AEW star Saraya hasn't wrestled since 2024, she still has hopes of stepping back inside the ring in the near future, but wants to drop a bad habit before coming back.

Speaking on her "Rulebreakers" podcast, Saraya outlined her New Year's resolutions for 2026, one of which was to stop vaping, as she is looking to improve her conditioning before resuming her career.

"So, let's talk about New Year's resolutions really quick. So, you guys, I got back into vaping this year, and Raquel had the idea of last vape. Mine's on zero right now and then it's done. I want to be healthy again dude, cause if I was to get back in the ring again, I want to be able to run the ropes and take bumps without dying and I think that's best case scenario here."

Late last year, Saraya claimed that she had found a new love for professional wrestling and was scheduled to begin training again this month. The former Divas Champion also revealed that WWE star Natalya offered her the opportunity to train at The Dungeon 2.0, a wrestling school run by the veteran and her husband, TJ Wilson.

Additionally, Saraya just doesn't want to return to professional wrestling, but wants to be the best version of herself, which would outshine her days in "WWE NXT." The 33-year-old also confirmed that the possibility of her returning to the ring is more likely than it was months ago.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rulebreakers With Saraya" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.