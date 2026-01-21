Ethan Page Bests WWE NXT Newcomer To Retain NA Title

Heading into his "WWE NXT" debut, French luchador Elio LeFleur vowed to slash the sky. Instead, Ethan Page slashed his dreams of becoming NXT North American Champion.

LeFleur and Page opened Tuesday's edition of "NXT" with a vibrant clash over the NXT North American Championship, with the latter defending it. At one point, LeFleur seemed poised to dethrone "All Ego" when he took flight and wiped out Page with a moonsault to the outside, then a coast-to-coast dropkick in the ring. Page's resiliency proved to be the real game changer, however, as he managed to survive LeFleur's high-flying moves and surprise him with a powerbomb-roll-up combo for the win. Along with it, Page remains the longest reigning champion in all of the present-day WWE.

Page originally captured the NXT North American Championship in May 2025 by defeating Ricky Saints on "NXT." Since then, he's enjoyed successful title defenses over names such as AAA's Mr. Iguana, TNA Wrestling's Moose and Mustafa Ali, and fellow "NXT" star Tavion Heights. For the last two months, Page has also reigned as the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion alongside "WWE SmackDown" star Chelsea Green.

For LeFleur, Tuesday night marked his first television appearance in front of the WWE Universe, having inked a contract with the company last year. Before taking on the name Elio LeFleur, wrestling fans knew him as Aigle Blanc, a regular in European promotions such as wXw and Association les Professionnels du Catch. Outside of Europe, he notably competed in All Japan Pro Wrestling.