WWE Star Natalya Discusses Hardest Part Of Writing Her Memoir
WWE star Natalya released her memoir titled "The Last Hart Beating" in 2025, and the book is a raw look into her life from her time training in the Hart family dungeon to the WWE ring. "The Low Key Legend" discussed her book on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and said there were some chapters that kept her up at night while she was writing them. She said despite all the Hart Family's struggles over the years, those chapters were the ones about her husband, TJ Wilson, the former Tyson Kidd's, career-ending injury.
Wilson suffered a severe neck and spinal injury after taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a match on "WWE Raw" in June 2015. In the years following the injury, Wilson has successfully transitioned into a producer role in WWE. Natalya was ringside and saw it all happen, a witness to her husband's career ending in an instant.
"I knew TJ couldn't move," Natalya explained. "Cesaro was trying to talk to him and he couldn't move. I knew he wasn't okay. I knew by the way his hands, everything was like curled. Almost like for a split second, I don't want to get too dramatic, but it didn't look like a normal landing. His body just looked different... He landed in a way that his body didn't look natural and it didn't look at ease."
Natalya explained when Wilson first landed, he was paralyzed for a few seconds. She said when he was able to regroup, he didn't act like a person who had just broken their neck. She said her husband was angry, because he was scared. Natalya said that people didn't know, because he was walking around like normal.
Natalya was Heart Broken For All Involved
Natalya said they were hard chapters to write about because she knew things were final when it came to her husband's career. She explained that when they visited doctors, with Cesaro in tow, one was very blunt, which she found difficult after they learned more about the injury.
"He was like, 'Oh, yeah. You're never, ever wrestling again. You have to find another profession.'" she explained. "I looked at Cesaro... and Cesaro just had like a tear rolling down his face. Everybody that knows TJ just knows that he loves this. Cesaro just knew that was like a death. And losing something that you love so much, there was a grieving there, too."
She said her heart also broke for Joe, because nobody ever wants to go through anything like that and it was the last thing in the world that Joe wanted. Natalya commended him for being a great guy who is well respected with a good reputation, and said she felt so bad that he had to carry that, too.
"It was a s***** situation and nobody across the board wanted that to happen," she said. "But, it happened and it was something that we had to go through. I will say... TJ's injury led him to, I think, the best chapter of his career, because he has been able to reach so many more people in WWE, in wrestling, and in the world, by doing the stuff that he's doing now. I think, unfortunately, it was part of his destiny. You can't f*** with your destiny. You gotta let it happen and then you gotta let it help you grow."
