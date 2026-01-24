WWE Star Natalya Discusses Hardest Part Of Writing Her Memoir

WWE star Natalya released her memoir titled "The Last Hart Beating" in 2025, and the book is a raw look into her life from her time training in the Hart family dungeon to the WWE ring. "The Low Key Legend" discussed her book on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and said there were some chapters that kept her up at night while she was writing them. She said despite all the Hart Family's struggles over the years, those chapters were the ones about her husband, TJ Wilson, the former Tyson Kidd's, career-ending injury.

Wilson suffered a severe neck and spinal injury after taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a match on "WWE Raw" in June 2015. In the years following the injury, Wilson has successfully transitioned into a producer role in WWE. Natalya was ringside and saw it all happen, a witness to her husband's career ending in an instant.

"I knew TJ couldn't move," Natalya explained. "Cesaro was trying to talk to him and he couldn't move. I knew he wasn't okay. I knew by the way his hands, everything was like curled. Almost like for a split second, I don't want to get too dramatic, but it didn't look like a normal landing. His body just looked different... He landed in a way that his body didn't look natural and it didn't look at ease."

Natalya explained when Wilson first landed, he was paralyzed for a few seconds. She said when he was able to regroup, he didn't act like a person who had just broken their neck. She said her husband was angry, because he was scared. Natalya said that people didn't know, because he was walking around like normal.