Tyson Kidd Gets Candid About Transitioning To WWE Producer After Career-Ending Injury

Former WWE star and current producer TJ Wilson, FKA Tyson Kidd, has opened up about how his injury affected him and his initial reaction to it.

Wilson recently spoke to "Developmentally Speaking" about his career-ending injury and if he knew what he wanted to do after learning about it.

"I love wrestling. It's given me everything — everything I got [is because of] wrestling. No, I had no clue what I was going to do," he recalled. "The surgeon comes in the morning to kind of give me the news. But I'm very in tune with my body, and in that moment, I knew. I knew my neck was broken. I knew I was never wrestling again. I knew that. In that moment, I did not know what was next. I had no clue. I didn't know anything. I just knew that this dream that I'd seen through — this version of it — was over. I didn't know what was next."

Before his injury, Wilson had plans to sign a five-year deal with WWE, following which he wanted to retire and establish a wrestling school. But, he feels that he would've had a few dream opponents that he would've wanted to face, one of whom was AJ Styles. For Wilson, the injury caused him to get bitter with the thing he loved the most: wrestling.

"I probably got bitter with wrestling a little bit ... or maybe it just was really hard for me to watch because it had been taken away so abruptly. One minute I'm fine, and the next [I'm] done," he said.