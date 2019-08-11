Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title: Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

We come back from the video and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Fans chant for Becky as she waits for the challenger. Out next comes Natalya to a home country pop. She carries the Canadian flag to the ring, and stops to give it to a female fan at ringside. Cole introduces the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome to start.

The bell rings and fans chant for Becky as they meet in the middle of the ring. They have words and Becky slaps Natalya in the mouth. Becky keeps talking. Natalya slaps back. Lynch rams Natalya into the corner and unloads with strikes. Lynch stomps away and plays to the crowd for a pop. Natalya unloads coming out of the corner, taking Becky down. Natalya goes into the corner but Becky turns it around. Becky with uppercuts and a kick in the corner.

Lynch with a springboard kick in the corner. Lynch with an overhead suplex to bring it out of the corner. Fans chant for Becky as she keeps control. Lynch with a suplex into an armbar but Natalya blocks the submission. Lynch goes for the triangle but Natalya powers up and slams Lynch to the mat, but the hold is still locked in some. Natalya gets the ropes but they don't break under the rules. Natalya powers up again for a powerbomb but Becky takes her down and applies a leg submission. Natalya reverses but Becky keeps fighting. They go to the apron as Lynch goes for a guillotine. Natalya rams Lynch back into the barrier to break it.

Natalya launches Becky into the barrier again. Fans pop for Natalya as she stands tall. Natalya with a knee against the barrier. Lynch sells the leg injury as Natalya works her over on the ground. Natalya brings it back into the ring and kicks Lynch's leg out. Natalya plays to the crowd for another pop. Natalya unloads in the corner again, focusing on the knee and talking trash.

Natalya keeps control and tosses Lynch leg-first into the ropes. Fans do dueling chants as Lynch looks to make a comeback. Natalya catches a kick from the apron and hangs Lynch up on the second rope by her hurt leg. Natalya sends Lynch into the ring post now. Natalya applies a Sharpshooter from the second turnbuckle now. Becky screams out as the referee checks on her.

Lynch hangs on to the ring post and finally breaks the hold, falling down to the floor. Natalya follows. Becky counters and sends Natalya face-first into the announce table. Lynch sends Natalya into the steel ring steps at ringside. Lynch recovers as the referee checks on Natalya. We get dueling chants as Lynch brings it back into the ring. Lynch goes to the top but Natalya climbs up and cuts her off. Natalya hits the superplex but they're both down now. Natalya gets up first but Becky kicks her away twice. Natalya with a boot. Natalya runs over the back of Becky but misses the basement dropkick. Lynch applies a Sharpshooter of her own in the middle of the ring now as some fans respond with a mixed reaction.

Natalya crawls for the corner and sends Lynch head-first into the turnbuckles, breaking the Sharpshooter. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Lynch turns it around in the corner. Natalya catches a kick and drops Lynch. Natalya applies Becky's Disarm Her submission now as fans pop. Lynch rolls out of the hold but Natalya applies it again. Lynch gets out again and goes for a Sharpshooter but Natalya kicks her back. Natalya applies a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Lynch crawls for the ropes but Natalya pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Lynch gets the rope and crawls under, trying to make it to the floor. Natalya pulls Lynch back and re-positions but Lynch blocks the Sharpshooter. Becky applies the Disarm Her and pulls back as Natalya yells out. The referee checks on her. Natalya finally taps for the finish.

Winner: Becky Lynch

This is from our live coverage of the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.