Sol Ruca & Zaria Earn TNA KO Tag Team Title Shot On WWE NXT

Za-Ruca beat Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid as well as Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair in a triple threat tag team match during "WWE NXT." Their win sees them named number one contenders for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship.

Zaria failed to capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship from Lei Ying Lee over the weekend during Genesis, going into the match with a wrapped shoulder.

Zaria and Ruca sought to double team early in the bout, but Zaria's shoulder gave out during a maneuver and they lost their advantage. Much of the bout continued to see the three teams exchanging offensive maneuvers with no space for any one to make a cover. Grey got a near-fall on Ruca that was eventually broken by Reid, Reid then got a close near-fall on Grey as she kicked out.

Grey hit Shades of Grey to Zaria, seeing her cover broken up by Reid and then getting struck down by Jacy Jayne on the outside. Henley hit a blockbuster to Zaria and looked to have the match won but for Ruca pulling her out of the ring, and she caught both Reid and Henley with a double Sol Snatcher to give Zaria the pin over Henley, winning the match.