Frankie Kazarian Shares His Thoughts On The WWE-TNA Relationship

Over the past two years, WWE and TNA Wrestling have gradually strengthened their professional relationship, so much so that a long-term partnership was formally inked in January 2025. Through it, TNA stars such as Frankie Kazarian have been able to appear on WWE programming, while "WWE NXT" talents have returned the favor with a number of outings in TNA. On a recent edition of "Two Man Power Trip," Kazarian weighed in on the ongoing partnership.

"It's been beneficial, that goes without saying, for us, and I think it's been beneficial for NXT," he said. "A lot of those guys that come up in that system, they learn what WWE wants to teach them, which is their way of doing television and matches and all that. Coming to TNA, they get kind of a different taste. It's a bit looser, a lot more freedom when it comes to promos and stuff. There's a little bit less micromanagement, so it's really cool for them to see that side of it.

"For me, all the stuff I've been able to do at NXT last year, I had a blast," he continued. "They really treated me great. They rolled out the red carpet for me. It was cool just to be part of that crossover."

In Kazarian's case, he has wrestled for "NXT" on two occasions, the latest of which saw him and three other TNA men — Moose, Mike Santana, and Leon Slater — defeated four of "NXT's" top talents in a Survivor Series-style match in October. Months before that, Kazarian made his "NXT" debut in a battle royal to determine the number one contender to the NXT Championship.

