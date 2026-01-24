Nick Aldis Names WWE Stars He's Most Comfortable Producing For

Although Nick Aldis is currently the on-screen General Manager for "WWE SmackDown," many fans might not know that he's also responsible for producing matches behind-the-scenes. Speaking on "Keepin' It 100" with former WCW star Konnan, Aldis listed which talent he's the most comfortable working with, and outlined how each professional wrestler has their own process of preparing for a match.

"Dom [Mysterio], Chad Gable, Jey [Uso], Drew [McIntyre], Bayley," he stated. "If I'm wrestling, I really want to have everything sort of clear and free in my mind at least a couple of hours before I go out. I always wanted to leave some area open to ad libbing anyway, but I don't really want to be having any sort of major discussions about finishes or spots and stuff a couple minutes before because I'm trying to focus. It's just the process, everyone's got their own process ... some guys are very relaxed and open and some people are very diligent."

Aldis also revealed that there's one WWE star who can be frustrating to produce and is really popular with the audience, but admitted that he still enjoys working with them because the end result is always positive. Aldis' rival General Manager on "WWE Raw," Adam Pearce, is also a backstage producer, but has been positioned as the company's Director of Live Events for the past five years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.