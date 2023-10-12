Nick Aldis Explains Balancing Part-Time WWE Producer Role With Indie Commitments

Earlier this year, Nick Aldis finished his latest run with Impact Wrestling and it seemed as though he was bound for WWE. However, rather than appearing as a wrestler, Aldis has started working for the company part-time as a producer. Appearing on the "McGuire On Wrestling" podcast, Aldis opened up about his WWE role and balancing it with wrestling in the independent scene.

"I think it's safe to say I'm working with WWE, yes," Aldis said. "That's the way I look at it — I'm working with them at the moment. At least from my point of view, I feel like it's been very positive, and I've enjoyed it. And it's been rewarding, and I'm very obviously flattered that they would want my input and expertise, ... especially with helping some of the younger talent that are coming up from NXT."

Aldis shared that he's learning from the job just as much as he is passing on his knowledge to others, but his status as a full WWE producer is "still pending." As for his in-ring career, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is still active outside of WWE and has to consider the schedule of his wife, former WWE star Mickie James.

"Fortunately, WWE [has] been very understanding of [my schedule]," Aldis said. "There have been times where I've been unable to make certain shows because of my independent commitments, and also because of Mickie's commitments. ... Fitting it all in is a challenge, but certainly fun. ... Basically, I'm currently attending 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' whenever I can."

Describing the environment backstage at WWE, Aldis said that it's a complicated production with many moving parts. The former Impact star stated that he simply tries to contribute while still learning as much as he can from the experience.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "McGuire On Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.