Nick Aldis And Robert Roode Reportedly Recently Shadowed Two WWE SmackDown Producers

According to Fightful Select, both Nick Aldis and Robert Roode were backstage at "WWE SmackDown" this week shadowing different producers as they continue to get to grips with the role.

Aldis shadowed Petey Williams who was producing the match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross. Meanwhile, Roode got to work with Jamie Noble as they produced the United States Championship match between Austin Theory and Rey Mysterio. On top of that, Roode and Noble produced some backstage segments for the show as well, allowing Roode to experience even more of what the role has to offer.

Aldis is someone that WWE has reportedly been interested in hiring as a producer since July following the end of his time with Impact Wrestling. Therefore, giving him the chance to experience the role will be valuable. He was also backstage at "WWE Raw" this week, but it is currently unknown whether or not the company would want him to work as an in-ring talent as well, which is an important factor with Aldis not being officially retired.

For Roode, he has been on the shelf since June 2022 and during that time he has undergone two neck fusion surgeries, bringing question marks about his future as an in-ring talent. Both Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan have successfully transitioned into being WWE producers due to injuries, and it appears that Roode may be on the same path. However, the former "WWE NXT" Champion has not retired yet, and this could be simply something for him to do while he recovers, all while learning a potentially valuable skill for down the road.