Bobby Roode Reportedly Working In New WWE Role Following Injury

Bobby Roode could be following in the footsteps of Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan — wrestlers who turned to the role of backstage producers upon suffering career-ending injuries. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roode started work as a road agent this past week at WWE's televised events, not long after he was spotted in Detroit, Michigan ahead of SummerSlam.

Roode — although not officially retired — underwent his second neck fusion surgery within the span of a year back in May, following which he expressed optimism about making a full recovery, but did not specify a timetable for a potential in-ring return. Incidentally, the surgery took place on his 47th birthday. If Roode has indeed assumed the role of a full-time backstage producer, he'd be joining the likes of Kidd, Jordan, Billy Kidman, Michael Hayes, Molly Holly, Abyss, Jamie Noble, and Shane Helms, all of whom wrestled for years before switching to the role of helping younger peers put together matches on WWE television.

Roode last wrestled against Omos at a WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas on June 25, 2022. His last televised match was the pre-WrestleMania 38 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which took place on the April 1, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Prior to that, Roode and his former tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, had a brief run on the "WWE NXT" brand during the latter's "NXT" Championship rivalry against Bron Breakker. If Roode has indeed hung up the tights, he finishes his "glorious" career as a 2-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, 6-time TNA World Tag Team Champion, 1-time "NXT" Champion, 1-time WWE United States Champion, and 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion.