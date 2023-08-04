Injured WWE Star Spotted In Detroit Ahead Of SummerSlam

An injured WWE star has reportedly been spotted ahead of this Saturday's SummerSlam show in Detroit.

As per "PWInsider," former WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode (aka Robert Roode) has been seen in Detroit, Michigan, which is where this year's SummerSlam will take place. Roode has been out of action for a year after he underwent neck fusion surgery last year. Reports from earlier this year stated that the one-time NXT Champion is not expected to return to action this year.

Roode provided an update on social media in May where he revealed that he had undergone yet another surgery, which was also a fusion surgery. It's possibly too early for Roode to step back in the ring, which is why it's highly unlikely that he will be seen on WWE television this Saturday at SummerSlam. The 47-year-old star last wrestled in WWE back in June 2022 at a live event, while his last televised match was back in April.

This weekend's SummerSlam show has several big-name matches, including four title matches. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, while Roman Reigns will put not just his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, but also the title of "The Tribal Chief" when he faces his cousin, Jey Uso. The one women's title match will see WWE Women's Champion Asuka face two former champions, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will face off for the third (and possibly final time) in Ford Field in Detroit, while a hard-hitting match is expected when Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will face Drew McIntyre.