WWE HOFer Steve Austin Told Former US Champion To Never Use Pyro

Stone Cold Steve Austin's entrance was simple and memorable: glass shattering and out comes the 'Rattlesnake' in his signature walk while his theme fills the arena. Because of how this worked for him, when a young Ken Anderson approached the veteran for advice one day, Austin urged him to stay away from the pyro and costly special effects.

"He was a big opponent of -you don't want a whole bunch of bells and whistles, you know?" Anderson said during an appearance on the "Ropes N Riffs Podcast," recently. "He wore black trunks with no writing on them. Black trunks, black boots, black wrist tape."

According to Anderson, Austin's foundation was in his ring-work and promo ability. However, Anderson isn't completely against pyro and clarified that he doesn't quite share Austin's strictures when it comes to presentation.

"Sometimes I feel like when people have all...the extra bells and whistles, they're doing it to make up for lack of something else," Anderson added. "My work in the ring is hopefully what people mostly remember, you know?"

The former TNA World Champion believes that a wrestler's entrance should grab an audience from the jump, and not leave them waiting around as music plays.

"Nobody wants to watch a curtain," he said. "And so, that's sort of my – I've always got that in my head. When my music hits, I'm popping through that curtain right away."

