Backstage Report On Whether AEW's Chris Jericho Is Expected At WWE Events In Canada

Chris Jericho has been the talk of the town in WWE over the past few weeks as many people are expecting the former AEW World Champion to return to the company after his AEW contract expired at the end of 2025. However, so far in 2026, we have seen three episodes of "WWE Raw," three episodes of "WWE SmackDown," and there has been no sign of Jericho anywhere, but could that all change this weekend as "SmackDown" and Saturday Night's Main Event take place in Jericho's home country of Canada?

The answer, at least according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, is no. Johnson has reported that Jericho will likely not be at either the January 23 episode of "SmackDown" or the Saturday Night's Main Event show on January 24, both of which take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The reason being that Jericho is actually booked to perform at JAMM Night at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California alongside his band Fozzy on January 23. Jericho and the band look to remain in California over the weekend, meaning that outside of a major last minute change, Jericho will not be appearing on WWE TV this weekend.

While Jericho has not featured on WWE TV just yet, it has been heavily rumored that he will be returning to the company for his first appearance in eight years. A number of fans expected him to be at the January 5 episode given that "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce kept referencing "Breaking the walls down," which was the title of Jericho's entrance theme in WWE. However, Jericho was not at the show, and Pearce's reference was meant to be related to the "Stranger Things" TV show, which had a promotional tie-in with that night's episode of "Raw." Jericho can still be seen on the AEW roster page on the company's official website, but since he has not been factored into any plans with AEW, no one is expecting him to return.