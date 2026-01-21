WWE's Seth Rollins Says Kevin Owens Wants To Tag With Him When They Both Return

At the time of writing, both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are out due to injuries, and may not be back anytime soon. However, according to Rollins during an interview on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," the two stay in contact and would love to team up again once they return.

"He's like, 'Let's just, you know, when I come back and you come back, let's just be in a tag team and have fun!' And that's what he wants to do all the time," Rollins claimed, adding that the idea "doesn't sound too bad." Becky Lynch, also being interviewed, added that Owens "just wants to work with his friends" and that she herself "would love to be in a group with you two."

Owens came up in conversation when Rollins was asked to look back at some of the moves that hurt the most to take.

"That giant spinebuster that Bobby Lashley does, like the Farooq-style spinebuster? Oh my god, I dreaded it so bad," Rollins admitted. "There was a period of time where Vince [McMahon] wanted Bobby to be extra intense, and Kevin Owens and I were heels trying to, you know, re-fire up Bobby as a babyface and oh my god, every night — him and Ryback were the two. It was so bad ... taking back body drops from Ryback on house shows definitely took years off my career."

