Injured WWE Star Reportedly Backstage Ahead Of Tonight's Raw

An injured WWE star is reportedly backstage ahead of "WWE Raw's" first Netflix anniversary show on Monday. According to Fightful Select, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who is currently on the shelf with a real shoulder injury after infamously revealing a fake knee injury at SummerSlam last year, is backstage at the event in Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The outlet reported it's not unusual for Rollins to be backstage at "Raw" following his injury. It was not known if Rollins is planned for the show or is just visiting backstage. His former Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker, who attacked Rollins to write him off television, is set to take on CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, will challenge Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri in an attempt to win back the gold.

Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship back in October after he suffered a shoulder injury on a coast-to-coast headbutt to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes during their match for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the event in Perth, Australia. "The Visionary" underwent surgery for the injury, and he revealed at the beginning of December he was able to get out of his brace and his estimated return to the ring was around eight to 12 weeks.

WWE unveiled the trailer for season two of its "Unreal" show on Netflix on Monday, and Rollins' fake knee injury looks to be an integral storyline of the show this season. Rollins faked the injury for weeks, and at SummerSlam, came out and dropped his crutches, revealing he was fine, before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.