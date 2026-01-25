David Otunga Recalls WWE Release

Former WWE talent David Otunga recently looked back at his career and expressed why his career in the industry didn't turn out the way he wanted to, claiming he was forced to choose between his family and his dream of being a wrestler.

In a video on his YouTube account, Otunga looked back at his 2020 release from WWE and how COVID played a major factor in getting cut.

"We had just filmed a Nexus documentary, and this was like February or March 2020...I sat for my part in it. It was awesome," he recalled, noting that he felt happy about the documentary and claimed there was a legal show lined up for him with WWE, too.

"And then on April 15th, 2020, there was a mass layoff. I forget what they called it. I think they called it 'Red Wednesday' or something like that, 'cause so many people lost their jobs," he continued, recalling that he was at home on his exercise bike playing WWE 2K with his son before getting a phone call. "Michael Cole...tells me: 'Hey Dave, I'm sorry man. It's a bad day. I got bad news: Cuts...Almost everybody's being let go,' he said: 'We don't know what we're gonna do, we don't know if we're gonna have pay-per-views' or whatever."

Otunga, however, expressed that he understood WWE's position at the time with all the uncertainty, and admitted that he was being overpaid, but the experience was devastating for him after 12 years with the company.

