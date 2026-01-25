Seth Rollins Credits HOFer For His WWE Name

Before he became one of the biggest WWE stars of the last decade, Seth Rollins portrayed several personas under the names of Tyler Black, Taj The Destroyer, and Gixx during his time on the independent wrestling scene. However, when the six-time world champion arrived in "WWE NXT," he was looking for a new name, as the company rarely ever replicates a character's identity from their past, and during season 2 of "WWE Unreal," the 39-year-old revealed which wrestling icon helped him land on Seth Rollins.

"My name was not chosen by me specifically. It was chosen by the late great "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, who was the Head Of Creative at the time I was in developmental, way back in 2010 ... I had this list, I'm sitting in this office with Dusty, and he's looking at it, and he's got his little glasses on. 'What name do you like, baby?'" Rollins said impersonating Rhodes. "I see you got 'Rollins' circled over here, I like that. That's good, that's nice. Oh, Seth. That's it. I think that might be it, baby. Seth Rollins. Yes, that's it. Seth Rollins, baby, I see it now. I see it on the marquee for WrestleMania."

"The Visionary" has also previously stated that he was a fan of American singer, actor and comedian Henry Rollins, which was the reason he had the last name on the list he gave to Rhodes.

