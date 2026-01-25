Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Interactions With The Undertaker After Montreal Screwjob
'The Montreal Screwjob' might have hurt Bret Hart the most, but the entire locker room felt the aftermath of Vince McMahon's decision to trust himself over 'The Hitman.' According to Bruce Prichard during an appearance on "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker," Mark Calaway might not have competed at Survivor Series 1997, but he was backstage and insanely upset.
"He was mad at me," Prichard recalled, while claiming he didn't know that the screwjob was coming. "Everything happens, and I'm p***ed 'cause I don't know, everybody comes back, and I'm walking bac,k and I go back towards where Vince's office is, and there's a giant redheaded basketball player with his arms crossed staring daggers at me."
Prichard then added that Calaway accused him of knowing the screwjob would happen.
"And he looks at me, he looks at me, and like, 'You knew, and you sent me away.' And I'm looking at him like, 'You knew, and you're guarding Vince's office,'" he recounted, instead, expressing that there were two sides to the story. Calaway and Prichard then apologized to one another for misunderstanding their roles in the issue.
The 'Montreal Screwjob' led to a misunderstanding between The Undertaker and Bruce Prichard
Bruce Prichard continued his story, noting that while Mark Calaway returned to the locker room, he went into Vince McMahon's office.
"Actually, this is one of the coolest things I've probably ever seen," he added. "When we entered the dressing room, the only people in the dressing room were those that were in the match and [Calaway], me...and Shane...But we go in, Ken Shamrock was coming out and said to Vince: 'Do you need me to stay, boss?'"
However, according to him, Calaway chased Ken Shamrock and several other talents out of the locker room.
"So, now the next day, it's a little heated... A little tense... Somebody's not showing up... And we had a basketball game to play," Prichard joked, keeping up his tease at Calaway, calling him a "basketball player." However, the "Deadman" finally appeared and made a dramatic entrance. "So, he walks up, and it was me, Jack Lanza – I don't know if Vince was there yet – but you shook Jack's hand, and I stuck my hand out, and you just stared at me."
Calaway chuckled while Prichard added that the same treatment was given to McMahon, and when he tried to talk to him, Calaway proclaimed he had nothing to talk to Prichard about.
"And then we went, and sat down...and he just starts in on, 'You knew, and you set me up, and you sent me away!' and blah, blah, blah. I said, 'You were guarding Vince's office! Just what are you talking about?'" Prichard recalled. Calaway clarified that he was in Vince's office to eat his food.
