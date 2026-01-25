Bruce Prichard Recalls Tense Interactions With The Undertaker After Montreal Screwjob

Bruce Prichard continued his story, noting that while Mark Calaway returned to the locker room, he went into Vince McMahon's office.

"Actually, this is one of the coolest things I've probably ever seen," he added. "When we entered the dressing room, the only people in the dressing room were those that were in the match and [Calaway], me...and Shane...But we go in, Ken Shamrock was coming out and said to Vince: 'Do you need me to stay, boss?'"

However, according to him, Calaway chased Ken Shamrock and several other talents out of the locker room.

"So, now the next day, it's a little heated... A little tense... Somebody's not showing up... And we had a basketball game to play," Prichard joked, keeping up his tease at Calaway, calling him a "basketball player." However, the "Deadman" finally appeared and made a dramatic entrance. "So, he walks up, and it was me, Jack Lanza – I don't know if Vince was there yet – but you shook Jack's hand, and I stuck my hand out, and you just stared at me."

Calaway chuckled while Prichard added that the same treatment was given to McMahon, and when he tried to talk to him, Calaway proclaimed he had nothing to talk to Prichard about.

"And then we went, and sat down...and he just starts in on, 'You knew, and you set me up, and you sent me away!' and blah, blah, blah. I said, 'You were guarding Vince's office! Just what are you talking about?'" Prichard recalled. Calaway clarified that he was in Vince's office to eat his food.

