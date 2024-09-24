Netflix's Mr. McMahon's Biggest Revelation About The Montreal Screwjob

There are many questionable moments associated with Vince McMahon's career, ranging from his involvement in controversial WWE storylines to real-life scandals that transcend the world of sports entertainment. Sitting somewhere in between is the infamous Montreal Screwjob, an event that's still being discussed after all these years, as some of the details surrounding it remain unclear. However, Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries reveals more information about the event that might surprise viewers.

The Montreal Screwjob occurred at WWE Survivor Series 1997 and saw McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Earl Hebner cost Bret Hart the WWE Championship in Montreal, Canada. Hart refused to drop the title to Michaels in front of his fellow Canadians as the pair didn't see eye-to-eye behind the scenes, despite the fact he was leaving the company to join WCW. Still, McMahon couldn't risk "The Hitman" showing up on a rival promotion's television show with his company's biggest title, so he ordered Hebner to ring the bell as soon as Michaels locked Hart in a sharpshooter.

The controversies that followed have been well-documented. Stars such as Rick Rude followed Hart out of WWE and Mick Foley skipped "Raw" for a week. Hart, meanwhile, punched McMahon backstage and walked out of WWE. Despite this, there are people who believe the Screwjob was a work, and how many people were involved has long been speculated. With that in mind, let's discuss the biggest takeaway from Netflix's "Mr. McMahon."

