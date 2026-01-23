Dave Meltzer On WBD Sale: 'They're Not Gonna Put AEW On Netflix'

The future of AEW has been a very hot topic following a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter, who dived into the 519 statement issued by Netflix and Warner Brothers Discovery regarding a revised all-cash offer for Netflix to purchase Warner Brothers and its portfolio. This naturally raised some concerns amongst AEW fans as Netflix already has a deal with WWE worth $5 billion, and the idea of Netflix having two rival promotions under the same umbrella doesn't look likely. Dave Meltzer commented on the situation during a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," where he all but confirmed that AEW would not be featured on Netflix, but a standalone HBO MAX service owned by Netflix isn't out of the question.

"They're not going to put AEW on Netflix. I'm absolutely, almost as sure as sure can be, because Netflix has already been turning down much bigger entities, including UFC, including Major League Baseball, which are much bigger entities, they only want big shows. Now, could they, in theory, pay for AEW pay-per-view shows and put them on Netflix? I don't think so–I mean they could, they could, they might do that because they are interested in big events, but I don't think they will because of WWE. I don't think they're going to put another pro wrestling promotion on Netflix. But as far as weekly TV's, they don't want that. I think it's very clear that in all of their negotiations with everyone, it's like 'We want big events, we don't want weekly TV.' They didn't want TKO's boxing promotion even though they've got WWE, they didn't want a full schedule of UFC's, they only wanted big events."

Meltzer did say that he can see HBO MAX wanting to keep some sort of AEW programming despite being owned by Netflix due to WBD getting a cut of the pay-per-view revenue. He also noted that AEW's original contract for "AEW Dynamite" was for the show to air on TNT, but the show was moved to TBS in 2022 after the NHL rights were secured by WBD, so whether AEW will be moved off of HBO MAX earlier than the end of 2027 when the initial media rights deal expires remains to be seen.