Jeff Hardy Survives The Numbers Game Against Mustafa Ali In TNA Impact Main Event

Jeff Hardy overcame Mustafa Ali and interference from Order Four in the closing match of Thursday's "TNA IMPACT."

Hardy spent much of the match on Thursday's show at the receiving end of a beating from Ali, with his brother accompanying him at ringside but also taking his fair share from Ali's stable.

Order Four took out Matt Hardy on the outside of the ring before maneuvering the bottom ring step to the side of the ring for a spot on the apron. However, Jeff Hardy countered an attempted powerbomb into a Twist of Fate planting Ali face-first onto the step. Both were almost counted out before they clambered back into the ring at the count of nine, getting into a striking exchange won out by Hardy.

Hardy hit a Twist of Fate back in the ring, with the interfering Tasha Steelz on Ali's back, but only for a near-fall. Ali then went to the outside of the ring and grabbed one of the TNA Tag title belts, only to have that snatched off of him by Matt Hardy – who then fought off members of Order Four with the belt. Jeff Hardy caught Ali with another Twist of Fate back in the ring and went for the Swanton Bomb, only for Ali to roll out of the way and connect with a 450 Splash for a near-fall.

Ali sought to close the match when the strum of Elijah's guitar played, allowing Hardy to connect with another Twist of Fate and finally hit the Swanton Bomb for the winning pinfall.