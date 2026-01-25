Gable Steveson Reflects On Brief WWE Tenure

American mixed martial artist Gable Steveson signed with WWE in 2021 and was viewed as one of the top athlete turned wrestler prospects in the company, but after just three years, he was released after struggling to commit to performing full-time. After several poor in-ring efforts, with his NXT Great American Bash match with Baron Corbin being at the top of the list, and WWE growing frustrated with the young star, many would think that Steveson still holds some animosity towards the promotion. However, in a recent interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience," Steveson stated that he has nothing but respect for WWE, and provided further insight on his decision to not pursue a career in the business.

"I had a great experience. I have nothing wrong with anybody there. TKO was great, Triple H, Paul Levesque was great, Stephanie [McMahon], Vince [McMahon], everybody was great. I just had a competitive drive that I needed to get out. And so, when that gap is there, you can't do both, and I was trying to bridge both, and I wasn't giving my 100% to the business, and if I'm not going to give 100% to the business, then you might as well X me out because it's already over with."

Steveson continued by sharing if he would consider returning to WWE if given the opportunity, "I would love to go back in the future ... if it meant well and I would do it again most definitely because I have no hard feelings to them, and that's how it goes."

In addition to Steveson's lackluster in-ring ability, his career was also tainted by sexual assault allegations, and was arrested in 2019 on suspicion, but never faced criminal charges due to lack of evidence. Today, Steveson is focused on his mixed martial artist career going forward, and has been training with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

