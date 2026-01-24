Dave Meltzer Speculates On Tommaso Ciampa's Next Destination Following WWE Departure

There has been a lot of movement in the wrestling world with several performers changing companies, and former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be the latest free agent in the very near future. Ciampa confirmed via social media that he would be embarking on a new journey in his career very soon, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated on where Ciampa will land next.

According to Meltzer, AEW would be an obvious choice for Ciampa as he believes the former WWE NXT Champion would fit in with the rest of the company from a style perspective. However, he did note that AEW President Tony Khan has already signed a number of performers already in 2026, and the company is becoming a very tough place to break through in due to how loaded the roster is already. With that said, Meltzer thinks that Khan's recent spending spree could actually be a sign that Ciampa may land in AEW at some point in the near future, which would work well for him in Meltzer's eyes as he sees him as a strong in-ring talent.

AEW isn't the only place that Meltzer can see Ciampa landing as he reported that there is talk of him potentially making appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ciampa has also been pushing to appear on several independent shows, both domestically and internationally, which Meltzer sees as a sign that he isn't leaving WWE and heading straight to AEW, nor is he banking on the idea that AEW will immediately sign him. Ciampa has filed for a number of trademarks such as "Psycho King" and "Psycho Killer," which if they are approved, he could take those names to any and all promotions he wants to. The former WWE NXT Champion sees himself wrestling for at least another decade, and he wants to make the most of the time he has left in his career.