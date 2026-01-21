Former NXT, Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa Announces Imminent Departure From WWE

2026 has started with plenty of wrestling transactions, but the most shocking is one that had only been rumored. A few weeks ago, news emerged that former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was set to leave WWE sometime before the end of the month, though details were scarce. That is not the case anymore, as Ciampa took to X early Wednesday morning to confirm that he would be departing WWE "in the very near future."

In a two-page statement, Ciampa began by thanking "every single person who contributed to the last ten years of this incredible journey," which included numerous backstage personnel and every wrestler he "shared a ring and locker room with." Ciampa saved his biggest thank you's, however, for his "black and gold" family from "NXT," and for his wife and daughter, who he called his "rock and forever 'why.'"

After all the pleasantries, Ciampa revealed he would be available for any and all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, and even non-wrestling related appearances going forward. But despite that, Ciampa made it clear he had every intention of continuing his wrestling career outside of WWE.

"I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene," Ciampa said. "I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE. I have one decade remaining and I'm beyond excited or whatever challenges lie ahead. I'm an incredibly lucky person, one of the few who has spent his entire adult life living out his childhood dream ... and while that dream continues to evolve, I will continue to chase it."