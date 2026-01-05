Tommaso Ciampa Reportedly Leaving WWE After Contract Expiration

For the past two weeks, WWE fans have seen Johnny Gargano appear alongside his wife Candice LeRae on "WWE SmackDown." Gargano's tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa, on the other hand, has noticeably been absent. According to a new report, there is a good reason for it.

BodySlam+ reports that Ciampa is set to leave WWE after choosing not to renew his contract with the company, which will expire in the near future. As of now, the exact expiration date of Ciampa's existing deal is unknown. It's also unclear as to whether he plans to take time off from wrestling or is lining up a potential new home promotion following his pending WWE departure.

Ciampa's latest run in WWE began a decade ago, when he inked a contract with the "WWE NXT" brand. His time in "NXT" proved to be a successful one as it produced two reigns as NXT Champion and one as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Gargano. Together as DIY, Gargano and Ciampa later reunited on WWE's main roster in 2023 as the former helped the latter escape a beatdown from Imperium.

On the January 2 edition of "WWE SmackDown," Gargano challenged Carmelo Hayes, albeit unsuccessfully, for the WWE United States Championship with LeRae in his corner. Afterward, Axiom and Nathan Frazer confronted Gargano backstage, with the latter remarking that Gargano's wrestling didn't seem to be going well without his "buddy," meaning Ciampa, by his side. Ciampa and Gargano last wrestled together on the blue brand's December 19 episode in a losing tag team effort to Hayes and Ilja Dragunov.