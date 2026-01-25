Willow Nightingale Beats Julia Hart, Retains AEW TBS Title On Collision

Willow Nightingale walked into 2026 with two titles around her waist, but the January 24 episode of "AEW Collision" was the first night where she could have one of her titles taken away from her as Julia Hart challenged her for the AEW TBS Championship. It was a match 21 months in the making as that was the last time the two women faced off for the AEW TBS Championship, but in the end, it was Nightingale who got the win and made her first successful defense of the title she took from Mercedes Mone on New Year's Eve.

Nightingale had the control in the early going despite Hart trying to cut her off. However, Skye Blue provided a momentary distraction for the challenger to help her get back in the match as the match headed into the commercial break. Skye wasn't at ringside for long as Harley Cameron ran down to even the odds, leading to Skye and Cameron brawling to the back. During the break, it was all Hart as Willow couldn't find an opening as the challenger grounded the champion with sleeper holds, as well as a standing Moonsault. Hart also went for a Guillotine but couldn't quite complete the grip, and instead attempted a Suplex as the commercial break ended.

Coming out of the break, Hart used all of the ring to her advantage, whipping Nightingale into the corners and using her body as a weapon, but the champion found an opening and landed a big Lariat for a double down. With both women back to their feet, Nightingale mounted a comeback with a series of strikes, but Hart took advantage of Nightingale trying to climb the ropes and knocked her to the outside. With that said, Nightingale maintained composure and countered a barricade walk into a Suplex on the floor, before returning to the ring and hitting a Cannonball in the corner for a near fall.

Hart did briefly give herself some time by locking in the Tarantula in the ropes, and fully evened the match once more with a Tornado DDT for a two-count. The challenger locked in the Flying Octopus Hold, but the champion countered by running Hart into the corner. However, Hart created enough distance to attempt a big Moonsault from the top but the champion got the boots up, leading to Nightingale attempting a Doctor Bomb. That didn't go according to plan as Hart countered with a Hurricanrana, but Nightingale hung on and landed the Doctor Bomb for the three-count and the win.