Backstage Update On Whether WWE Has Plans For Raw GM Adam Pearce To Wrestle

For several years, wrestling fans have seen Adam Pearce as an on-screen authority figure for WWE, with his current title being the "WWE Raw" General Manager. In recent weeks, though, Pearce has gotten physical with multiple members of The Vision, leading many fans to believe he might also be going back to his roots as a professional wrestler. A new report has since poured cold water on that idea.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, despite Pearce's growing involvement and on-screen frustration with The Vision, there are currently no plans for him to wrestle in a WWE ring again.

Earlier this month, Pearce told "The Oracle" Paul Heyman that if Bron Breakker showed up to "Raw" with bad intentions, then he should just go home. Amidst The Vision's tag team match against Penta and Dragon Lee, it became clear that Breakker ignored Pearce's warning as he speared both Lee and Penta, causing the referee to disqualify The Vision. When Pearce then marched down to confront Breakker, he angrily spun the former Intercontinental Champion around, which prompted Breakker to retaliate by shoving Pearce into a corner and verbally threatening him. The action later resulted in Pearce indefinitely suspending Breakker.

One week later, a mysterious phone call forecasted by Heyman ended with Pearce inviting Breakker to meet with him during the January 26 edition of "Raw" in order to iron things out. Whether or not that meeting will also lift Breakker's televised suspension has yet to be seen.

Pearce, a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, last competed as a full-time wrestler in 2014. Since joining WWE, he has wrestled on two occasions, the latter of which saw him and Braun Strowman unsuccessfully challenge for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships in 2021.