Killer Kelly Confirms Departure From TNA, Promises To Be Back On TV

Earlier this month, reports indicated that former Knockouts Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly had exited TNA Wrestling after her latest contract expired. On Sunday morning, Kelly herself confirmed this to be the case through a lengthy statement on social media.

"My time with TNA has come to an end," she wrote on X. "I know this is a long time coming, but y'all deserve to read something coming from me. A contract extension was offered, but in the end we've decided not to go that route. And that's totally fine! I love TNA, and my time there was full of ups, and very few downs. I've been apart of this amazing team and I'm really thankful for that, especially for the lifelong friends I've made along the way. I've grew so much as a performer/ wrestler, the team made me look like an absolute superstar with my promos (which were the f***ing coolest ever), and I had the opportunity to make history with the FIRST EVER Women's Dog Collar match on tv."

In addition to her Dog Collar Match against her foe-turned-tag-partner Masha Slamovich, Kelly briefly made history alongside her as the longest reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champions of the modern era before being surpassed by The Elegance Brand. Looking back on her TNA, Kelly also thanked the likes Scott D'Amore, Gail Kim, and Tommy Dreamer for helping her, a native of Portugal, migrate to the United States.

Now in her free agency, Kelly noted that her time in pro wrestling is far from over. In fact, she promised that fans would "definitely see [her] on TV soon." Exactly where she will end up on television has yet to be seen.