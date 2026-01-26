Why Eric Bischoff Was 'Disappointed' In TNA Wrestling's Debut On AMC

On January 15, TNA debuted its highly anticipated first episode of "iMPACT" on the AMC network, but despite two major title matches taking place and AJ Styles returning to the brand, frustration from the wrestling world circulated online following the show, with both fans and pundits being disappointed with the outcome. Although he was initially optimistic about the show, former WCW promoter Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on TNA's debut on AMC, stating on "83 Weeks" that he thought company President Carlos Silva failed to capitalize on his chance to step into the spotlight.

"Overall disappointed because it was such a big opportunity. This is a giant step forward for Carlos, TNA, all the talent and everybody associated with the company. This is a big opportunity and anybody that knows me well personally knows that I hate when people miss big opportunities, including myself, and I have."

Bischoff continued to share additional reasons for his own disappointment with TNA's debut on AMC, admitting that he had set the bar high for the company months in advance due to its partnership with WWE over the past year.

"I like Carlos. I stay in touch with Carlos. I'm supportive of TNA because as I've been saying for months, I think I even predicted six or eight months ago that if they found a television platform, they could easily find themselves as the number two promotion because Carlos and team have been making incremental improvements ... maybe that's why I'm a little let down."