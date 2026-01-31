Former TNA Champion Ken Anderson Remembers Process Behind Theme Song

Ken Anderson's "Mr. Kennedy" WWE theme was memorable and quickly caught the attention of the audience while still being catchy. However, when it comes to his TNA theme, Anderson expresses that a lot more heart went into it and is something far closer to him than what he had in WWE.

"My favorite, favorite song that I've ever used – to this day – was the TNA entrance that Dale Oliver came up with," Anderson claimed during an appearance on the "Ropes N Riffs Podcast," adding that it's something he still uses to this day as TNA has allowed him to use it on his podcast or when he needs entrance music. "Whenever anybody asks me, 'What's your entrance music?' I always say, 'it's Feedback, by Dale Oliver.'"

Recounting how the song was put together, Anderson recalled that Dale Oliver came up to him excitedly with a song one day, and he immediately knew he'd go with it. "I feel like there always needs to be something that happens that's an indication that: oh! It's 'so-and-so!'" he further explained, using Stone Cold's iconic theme as a reference point, noting that he wanted people to know it was him.

Additionally, Anderson claimed he wasn't going to have his name called out before the theme like he did in WWE, and just wanted a mic tapping sound before the music hit. "I just wanted like, part of it, so that was sort of the idea behind it. Just giving him some... Just giving him some crack. Giving him a little taste of it," he said.

