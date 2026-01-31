Jackie Redmond Says WWE Doesn't Script Her

It's been four years since Canadian sports broadcaster Jackie Redmond became a backstage reporter for WWE, and though she never worked in the wrestling industry prior to her current stint, the promotion has always had trust in her to deliver in weekly segments. Speaking on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Redmond revealed that WWE has encouraged her not to always follow the script she's given for backstage interviews, claiming that her experience with the company has been more enjoyable knowing she has some creative freedom.

"One of the things I love about what we're doing with WWE right now is we are trying to be more authentic and we are trying to be more real about what we're doing. And WWE has really been great for me in terms of being like, 'hey you don't need to follow a script, like if we talk beforehand that this is the question that we need you to ask, however you get there is fine with us, if you do it within the allotted time.' So that's been really helpful for me that I kind of have that support," she explained. "I'm trying to help superstars go where they need to go, and so, I very much consider myself sort of like a tool in that way."

In addition to working for WWE, Redmond has also covered hockey for over a decade, having landed positions at the NHL Network, Sportsnet and was also given her own program titled "The Jackie Redmond Show," which featured conversations with players and coaches, while also showcasing weekly highlights. However, this past November, Redmond announced that she would no longer be working for the NHL Network to focus on her commitments with WWE.

