Seth Rollins Reveals Whether He's Cleared To Participate In WWE Men's Royal Rumble

After his not-so-legitimate trauma last summer, Seth Rollins unfortunately got hurt at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and is currently out with a shoulder injury. With the Road to WrestleMania winding up, the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia could be the perfect time for Rollins to make his return, but Rollins doesn't want fans to get their hopes up.

"Pump the brakes on me participating in the Royal Rumble. I'm not there yet," Rollins clarified during an interview on ESPN's "First Take." The wrestler noted that he had rotator cuff surgery done back in October and still has a few months of rehab left before he'll be able to consider a return. "I wish I could get myself in there, but that's not going to be the case."

Rollins then discussed his intense travel schedule as of late, pointing out that he was in Taiwan days before the interview. "There were so many WWE fans there just to say hi to me, which was insane," he said. "But WWE taking Royal Rumble – one of our biggest events of the year – to Saudi Arabia, a precursor for WrestleMania, which will be there next year – it's really incredible. The brand is massive, the stars are huge, and our fanbase is unlike any other in the world."

Despite being pressed, Rollins maintained that he won't be making a surprise return at the Rumble this year. "I would love to be in there and dump all those dudes over the top rope and punch my card to WrestleMania," he admitted. "But the doctors are just not going to let it happen this time around, unfortunately."

Of course, like the Boy Who Cried Wolf, it's hard to trust Rollins after the events leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ESPN's "First Take" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.