Injured WWE Star Seth Rollins Comments On How Much Time He Has Left In Wrestling

Over the past few years, pro wrestling has seen the likes of The Undertaker, Sting, John Cena, and soon even AJ Styles all hang up their boots and retire, bringing the reality of longevity in the sport into the spotlight.

At 39, Seth Rollins has suffered his fair share of injuries, leading Stephen A. Smith to question the former Heavyweight Championship on his future in WWE during ESPN's "First Take." "I've got some chronic stuff going on – that's for sure, [like] any athlete – I'm almost 40 now. I've been doing this for over 20 years," he explained. "My knees still work, so that's good. But yeah, I mean, accidents happen, you know? It's a physical sport, and you know, it's just one of those things. ... It was painful, that shoulder injury, and I'm sure it won't be the last of my career."

Now roughly 22 years into his pro wrestling career, Rollins pointed out that he's likely closer to the end than the beginning. "However, I'm still under 40, and I feel like I've got a lot of years left. I feel like I'm really just in the middle of my prime right now," he asserted. "The physical [ability] hasn't declined, and mentally I'm as sharp as I've ever been. So there's a lot left in the Seth Rollins tank, Stephen A.!"

Despite that proclamation, Rollins also indicated that he hasn't been cleared to take part in this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble – if you can believe him.

