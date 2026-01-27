Tommaso Ciampa Releases New Merch After Being Moved To WWE's Alumni Section

For the first time in a decade, Tommaso Ciampa is a free agent within the professional wrestling world. As such, the former NXT Champion is wasting little time to make a splash.

On Tuesday, WWE officially moved Ciampa to the alumni section of its roster, right between Tom Prichard and Tommy Dreamer. Following this, Ciampa revealed that new merchandise, many of which featured artwork by Tom Nguyen, were available for fans to purchase through Pro Wrestling Tees.

Currently, six items have been added to Ciampa's online merch store, including "Psycho Killer" and "Psycho Kid" shirts. The former design is also being sold on a double-sided hoodie.

Psycho Killer and Psycho Kid shirts and hoodies now available at @PWTees Artwork by: @tomnguyenstudio https://t.co/FM66uQqkC2 pic.twitter.com/l4gGE1SRJe — Tommaso Ciampa (@CiampaWWE) January 27, 2026

As of this writing, Ciampa's first post-WWE appearances have yet to be announced, though he has confirmed that he is open to signings, photo ops, seminars, and non-wrestling projects such as movies, television, and fitness collaborations. Ciampa last wrestled for WWE on the December 19 edition of "WWE SmackDown," in which he and long-time tag team partner Johnny Gargano lost to Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes. Together, Ciampa and Gargano enjoyed two reigns as WWE Tag Team Champion and one as NXT Tag Team Champions in WWE.

In Ciampa's absence, Gargano has remained aligned with his real-life wife Candice LeRae while returning to singles competition, which has since brought about one WWE United States Championship match against Hayes. Elsewhere, Gargano is entangled in a budding feud with fellow "SmackDown" stars Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

As for Ciampa, he has previous experience in Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and independent wrestling circuit. Whether or not he will land in either of the major promotions again, though, has yet to be seen.