Lil Yachty Wants Logan Paul To Face Former WWE NXT Star

There are quite a few impressive high-flying talent on the WWE roster these days, and recent-"WWE NXT" callup Je'Von Evans, and Logan Paul, who recently re-signed to WWE on a full-time deal, are two of them. The stars were recently compared by rapper Lil Yachty, a WWE superfan, on an episode of Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. Yachty said that he always wanted to tell Paul something, and wanted to make sure he got it on camera so WWE fans at home could hear.

"I think you have the, second to Je'Von Evans, the most impressive move set in the WWE," Yachty said. "Je'Von Evans, that's my boy. I love how he gets down. But, I really, really do think that no one is touching you."

Paul first joked that all he heard was "second," but then thanked the rapper for his compliment. He said he agreed with him when it came to Evans.

"His move set's crazy. He's so good," the former United States Champion said. "I was early on him, dude."

Yachty said he'd love to see Paul and Evans in a match one day, and Paul said they'd mix it up in the ring "for sure." That day could come sooner rather than later, as both stars will be in the Royal Rumble match on Saturday. Evans declared for the match during a commercial break segment on "WWE Raw," and Paul was added alongside the rest of The Vision by General Manager Adam Pearce during an in-ring segment.

