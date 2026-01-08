Logan Paul Says He's Signed New WWE Contract: 'I'm Officially A Full-Timer Now'

WWE mega-heel Logan Paul aligned himself with The Vision after faking out World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk back in November, and now, the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler, and former United States Champion, has revealed he signed a new contract with the company. Paul made the revelation on his YouTube channel in a vlog released on Thursday, and included a message for his haters. The announcement also came as the video showed Paul jumping in a pool to chase after a iguana.

"It came at an insane time," Paul started, referencing the animal. "I don't know what it means, but I actually just signed my official long-term contract with the WWE seconds ago... So, I'm officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I'm a part-timer can shut your mouths. Feels good. Feels good to have a job."

After making a few brief appearances in WWE in 2021, Paul made his in-ring debut as The Miz's tag team partner at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. The heel team defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio on the first night of the event. He signed a WWE contract in June of that year and continued to work on a part-time schedule, eventually winning the United States Championship in November 2023 from Rey at Crown Jewel.

Paul has seemingly been working more WWE dates in recent months, and since aligning himself with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and the newest addition to The Vision, Austin Theory. He's appeared in high-profile matches since his initial signing, including WarGames in 2025, and in multiple matches with John Cena during the legend's retirement tour. "The Maverick's" most recent match was another victory over Rey on "WWE Raw."

